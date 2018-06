TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian karate practitioners have finished the 2018 Karate 1 Premier League in Istanbul, Turkey with seven bronze medals.

In the 5th round of the karate 1 Premier League, which started on Friday in Istanbul, Turkey and will end later today June the 10th, Iranian karate practitioners competed against their opponents in both Kata and Kumite styles.

Khaksar, Mirzaee, Pourship and Heidari won four bronze medals in individual Kumite karate, while they won three other bronze medals in team matches.

This round of Karate 1 Premier League has attracted 607 karate practitioners from 43 different countries.

