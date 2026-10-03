  1. Politics
Oct 3, 2026, 10:50 AM

Iran urges France to respect HR in dealing with protesters

Iran urges France to respect HR in dealing with protesters

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Condemning French security forces' violent behavior of protesters, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has called on French government to respect fundamental human rights and basic freedoms in the face of student protests.

French officials, who describe the Iranian security forces' confrontation with armed and trained terrorists by the Zionist regime as a human rights violation, do not tolerate even the slightest act of violence against the police during peaceful gatherings and suppress protesters with the utmost severity, Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized.

At the same time, the spokesperson stressed the necessity for demonstrators to avoid violent behavior and damage to public and private property, as well as to refrain from attacking law enforcement forces.

Referring to the reports published by French news agencies regarding the arrest of over 2,000 protesters and their beating by police, Baghaei called for an investigation into allegations that security forces used excessive violence against the protesters.

MNA

News ID 248263
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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