Iran urges France to respect HR in dealing with protesters

French officials, who describe the Iranian security forces' confrontation with armed and trained terrorists by the Zionist regime as a human rights violation, do not tolerate even the slightest act of violence against the police during peaceful gatherings and suppress protesters with the utmost severity, Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized.

At the same time, the spokesperson stressed the necessity for demonstrators to avoid violent behavior and damage to public and private property, as well as to refrain from attacking law enforcement forces.

Referring to the reports published by French news agencies regarding the arrest of over 2,000 protesters and their beating by police, Baghaei called for an investigation into allegations that security forces used excessive violence against the protesters.

MNA