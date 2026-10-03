HR Council meeting on Palestine held in absence of claimants

At this meeting, representatives of a number of countries and international organizations explained their positions regarding the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and unequivocally and categorically condemned Israel's actions.

At the same time, the absence of certain countries, which consistently portray themselves as champions and advocates of human rights, was notable at today's meeting. Canada, a key orchestrator of anti-Iran measures under the guise of human rights, was among the notable absentees.

Also, many European countries, including Germany, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, and Finland, either did not attend this meeting or refrained from delivering speeches regarding the situation of the Palestinian people.

The United States and the Zionist regime, which have come to be known in recent years as symbols of human rights violations worldwide, announced in 2025 that they would no longer participate in the Human Rights Council, and they were notably absent from the recent session concerning Palestine.

The 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council kicked off in Geneva on September 7 and will run through October 7.

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