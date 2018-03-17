Iranian karatekas projected to win 2 gold, 1 bronze medals in world league

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The first day of the third round of the Karate 1-Premier League ended with the two Iranian representatives reaching the final and another squad awaiting for a bronze medal.

The Karate 1-Premier League which is underway in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on March 16-18.has attracted 683 karate practitioners from 74 countries.

Iranian team Kumite and the individual Kumite at the weight of -75 kg have reached the final match to have the chance to grab two gold medal, while Iran’s second kata team will try to win a third place.

On the second of the competitions, Rozita Alipour at 61kg, Mobin Kaviani and Mahtab Esmaeili at 68kg, Hamideh Abbasali and Mohaddeh Aghaei, Abolfazl Shahrjerdi, Amir Behador Tedin and Ahmad Reza Mahmoudi in individual kata at +68kg, Zabihollah Pourshib, Mehdi Khodabakhshi, Mehdi Ghararizadeh, Ali Fadakar and Keyvan Baban at -84Kg, and finally, Sajjad Ganjzadeh, Saleh Abazari, Saman Heydari and Zabihollah Pourshib at +84kg will face their opponents on Saturday.

KI/4253341