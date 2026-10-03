Enemy calculations collapsed in face of Iranian nation’s will

Addressing personnel from the Army Ground Force’s 65th Special Forces Rapid Reaction Brigade on Saturday, he pointed to the unit's special status within the country's defense structure, stating, “The 65th Brigade is a strategic unit and its missions are not defined solely at the tactical level, rather, its operations yield strategic effects and consequences at both national and international levels."

Akraminia, who is also Deputy Coordinator of the Army's Ideological-Political Organization, referred to the enemy's calculations in the ongoing war, emphasizing, “The enemy, with its miscalculation, imagined it could destroy the capabilities of the powerful Armed Forces of the country and achieve its malicious objectives in the country in just a few days. However, the resistance of the powerful Armed Forces and the steadfastness of the Iranian nation upended all these calculations.”

The enemy's objectives were not limited to nuclear and missile issues or the Resistance Front, while they [enemies] were pursuing broader goals, specifically, the overthrow of the Islamic Establishment and fragmentation of Iran, yet they failed to achieve any of their sinister goals.”

The Army spokesman identified the faith and motivation of the Armed Forces as fundamental factors in standing firm against the enemy, he said, adding, “It was not merely warfare equipment and resources that maintained the Armed Forces of the country on the battlefield; rather, it was their faith, motivation, spirit of resistance, and deep credence in defending the Islamic Establishment and the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Akraminia pointed to the key role played by the noble nation of the Islamic Iran as a determinant factor, emphasizing, “The Iranian nation stood alongside the Armed Forces. People's massive participation in public squares and at nighttime gatherings boosted the morale of the combatants and heightened their sense of commitment and responsibility in defending the country.”

Pointing to the prevailing situation in the United States, he stated, “On the one hand, the US President Trump is under pressure from Zionist factions to take new hostile actions against Iran, while on the other hand, he faces domestic opposition to a war with Iran. This combination of circumstances has complicated the decision-making atmosphere for the US administration.”

Emphasizing that the Armed Forces of the country are closely monitoring the developments and threats, he said, “We are continuously enhancing our capabilities and are prepared for any scenario."

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