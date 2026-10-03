  1. Sports
Oct 3, 2026, 8:41 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian:

Iranian women able to stand atop of world's highest peaks

Iranian women able to stand atop of world's highest peaks

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian praised the achievements of female athletes at 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, emphasizing that with proper planning, and trust, Iranian women have proven they can stand at world's highest peaks.

In a post on his X platform late on Friday, Pezeshkian stressed that the 45 coveted and colorful medals secured by Iranian athletes so far in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games is solid evidence to the capabilities and resolve of the nation's youth.

"The three gold medals secured by our girls across two Olympic disciplines—rowing and taekwondo—demonstrated that wherever there is opportunity, planning, and trust, Iranian women possess the capability to stand on the peaks of the world," the president wrote.

MNA

News ID 248257

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