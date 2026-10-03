Iranian women able to stand atop of world's highest peaks

In a post on his X platform late on Friday, Pezeshkian stressed that the 45 coveted and colorful medals secured by Iranian athletes so far in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games is solid evidence to the capabilities and resolve of the nation's youth.

"The three gold medals secured by our girls across two Olympic disciplines—rowing and taekwondo—demonstrated that wherever there is opportunity, planning, and trust, Iranian women possess the capability to stand on the peaks of the world," the president wrote.

MNA