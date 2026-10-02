Era of cost-free threats over: IRGC

In a statement on Friday marking the second anniversary of Operation True Promise II, the IRGC said the operation was a "historic and lasting epic" and a "pride-inspiring" attack by the IRGC Aerospace Force in 2024.

During the operation, it added, the IRGC demonstrated Iran’s determination to respond to the assassination of resistance commanders and leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan by targeting the heart of the occupied territories with waves of precision missiles and drones.

It noted that Operation True Promise II exposed the "humiliating collapse" of the Israeli regime’s "hollow power" to the world.

According to the statement, the operation was more than just a “severe punishment” for the enemy’s crimes and acts of aggression amid the deadly silence of international bodies.

The IRGC emphasized that the operation also conveyed a clear message to the enemies that “the era of cost-free threats is over and any aggression will be followed by a painful and regret-inducing response.”

It added that the operation showcased Iran’s missile power with its "surprises" to the Israeli regime and its supporters, particularly the "criminal rulers of the White House."

The IRGC further commemorated the martyrs of the resistance front and Iran, especially the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

It said that the “astonishing power” displayed by the IRGC and other branches of Iran’s armed forces during the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars by the US and Israel forced Washington to beg for a ceasefire.

The IRGC has now become a “pillar of the Islamic Republic's power in the eyes of friends and enemies alike," the statement continued, accoridng to Press TV.

The force assured the noble, heroic Iranian nation and the nations of the resistance front in the region that the IRGC would remain fully committed to the wise guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The IRGC reiterated its full preparedness “with its finger on the trigger” to respond decisively, immediately, painfully and more lethally than Operation True Promise II to any threat, aggression or miscalculation by the United States and its regional proxies.

In October 2024, the Islamic Republic launched 200 missiles toward Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II in response to the regime’s deadly aggression against the country and other regional nations.

The aggression that prompted the retaliation had, among other things, led to the martyrdom of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

In April of the same year, Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones against the Israeli-occupied territories in an operation code-named True Promise in reprisal for deadly aggression by the regime against Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

MNA