Iran criticizes Canada over treatment of indigenous children

In a post on his X account late on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “That question still haunts the conscience of the world when it comes to the Canada's Indigenous children who were taken from their families, stripped of their names, languages, cultures, and identities, and subjected to a system of forced assimilation. Many suffered abuse and neglect, and many died far from home and buried in unmarked graves.”

“September 30 was Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - apparently to honor residential school survivors and their families, and to remember the innocent Indigenous children who never came home. But reconciliation cannot be reduced to a commemorative day or political rhetoric,” he added.

“When serious questions remain unanswered and the history of residential schools is contested or obscured, reconciliation remains incomplete. The suffering of Indigenous children is not a culture war. It is a matter of historical truth and accountability. Questions surrounding unmarked graves deserve evidence, transparency, and an honest examination of the historical record - not denial, distortion, or silence. No reconciliation without truth. No justice without accountability,” Baghaei underlined.

MNA