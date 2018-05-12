Iran’s women karate team claims Asian title

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – The Iranian U-21 women karate team has claimed the Asian championships title with 2 gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

The 2018 17th AKF Cadet, Junior and U-21 Championships is underway in Okinawa, Japan from May 10 to May 13.

The Iranian U-21 women team showed an astonishing performance to claim the title of tournament on Saturday.

Fatemeh Khonakdar and Negin Altooni took the two gold medals for the Iranian U-21 squad, while Mobina Heidari won a silver and Haditha Jamali bagged a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the Iranian U-21 men’s karate team did not do well and their medal tally of two silver and two bronze did not earn the team a place in the tournament.

Yesterday, as part of the same competitions, the Iranian cadet team won the Asian title, while the Iranian girls came second.

