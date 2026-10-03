Iran blasts US, its allies for abusing UNSC mechanisms

He blasted the United States and its allies for repeatedly abusing the UN Security Council mechanisms to advance their own political agendas against the world’s countries.

Iran UN envoy made the remarks in an address to a Thursday meeting of the UN General Assembly on Russia’s and China’s veto of a Washington-backed draft resolution at the UN Security Council (UNSC) against Iran two weeks ago.

On September 17, the Security Council failed to adopt the resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Panel of Experts tasked with monitoring the implementation of sanctions re-imposed on Iran via the so-called snapback mechanism in 2025. The resolution received 11 votes in favor, two against (China and Russia) and two abstentions.

Darzi denounced the United States’ “politically motivated, legally unfounded and cynical attempt” to revive the Panel of Experts.

He also described the vetoes cast by China and Russia as “principled and necessary acts defending the UN Charter, international law and the integrity and authority of the Security Council against its abuse”.

Meanwhile, he urged the Security Council to uphold the UN Charter and international law and reject any politicization or manipulation of its mechanisms.

“Yet, the United States and its allies have repeatedly abused the Council’s procedures and authority to advance narrow political agendas,” he added.

Furthermore, the Iranian envoy blamed the current situation regarding Iran’s nuclear issue on the unilateral US withdrawal from the 2025 nuclear deal, the European trio’s non-compliance with their commitments, and the subsequent US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“While Iran pursued diplomacy in good faith, the United States chose aggression,” he said.

Additionally, the Iranian diplomat rejected the claim of military diversion of Iran's nuclear activities “as a false narrative and a big lie first concocted by the Israeli regime in 2003 and repeatedly parroted by the United States and certain European countries ever since.”

Unlike the nuke-armed Israeli regime, he emphasized, Iran has been a responsible party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) since 1970 and subject to extensive monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for nearly 25 years.

“Yet Iran faces political pressure, while Israel continues to receive extensive support,” he continued.

Moreover, Darzi stressed that the United States has no legal, political, or moral standing to lecture or accuse Iran or to concern itself with non-proliferation while it is itself violating its principles.

MNA