Police symbol of powerful, intelligent force backed by people

In a message released on the occasion of the Law Enforcement Forces (Police) Week on Saturday, IRGC Chief Commander Major general Ahmad Vahidi emphasized, “Today, FARAJA (Law Enforcement Forces) stands as a symbol of an authoritative, intelligent, and professional police force backed by the people; relying on a faithful and revolutionary workforce. Contrary to the expectations and malicious intentions of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Establishment, it has succeeded in consolidating social security and tranquility across the Islamic homeland through synergy with other armed forces and security institutions.”

IRGC Commander in Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi congratulated Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan on Police Week, describing Iran’s police force as a powerful, intelligent and professional force backed by public support.

“We commemorate the glorious name and memory of martyrs, disabled veterans, and self-sacrificed personnel of the Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA), especially during the second and third wars imposed against the country by the US and Israeli regime and also martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and humbly bow in reverence to their sacrifices made for elevating the glorious name of the country on the international stage," General Vahidi underlined.

MNA