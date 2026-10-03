Officials laud Iranian atheletes performance in Asian games

Iran finished in sixth place at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, collecting 19 gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze medals.

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref congratulated Iranian athletes on winning 52 medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised the national volleyball team for retaining its Asian Games title.

Aref said in a message on Saturday that Iran’s medal haul of 19 gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze medals was a source of hope, national confidence and social vitality at a time when the Iranian people needed hope and solidarity.

He congratulated the medal-winning athletes, coaches, their families and the country’s sporting community, describing the results as a reflection of the determination and ability of Iranian athletes.

Araghchi separately congratulated Iran’s men’s volleyball team after it defeated Japan 3-1 in the final in Nagoya to win the Asian Games gold medal for a fourth consecutive edition.

Araghchi said the team’s performance had once again placed Iran at the top of Asian volleyball and praised the players for defending their title at the international event.

Iran reached the volleyball final unbeaten and defeated hosts, Japan, to secure its fourth straight Asian Games gold in the sport.

MNA