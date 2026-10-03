  1. Sports
Oct 3, 2026, 4:03 PM

Iran volleyball avenges defeat vs Japan in Asian games

Iran volleyball avenges defeat vs Japan in Asian games

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's volleyball team beat Japan in the final of 2026 Asian Games hosted by their opponents, the Japanese.

Japan had defeated Iran 3-0 in the final of the 2026 AVC Men’s Volleyball Continental Championship last month on Sep. 13.

But this time, the Iranian side overcame the hosts in the final of Asian games on Saturday. Roberto Piazza’s side won the first, third and fourth sets to win the tile yet another time 3-1 (28-26, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24).

Iran’s victory in Nagoya  avenged that recent defeat. This was the third consecutive title of the Asian games won by Iran.

With the victory, Iran has not collected 19 gold medals in the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games. 

Earlier in the day, Pakistani national men's volleybal team defeated China 3-0 to win a bronze medal.

MNA

News ID 248274

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