Trump must learn lessons from Iran war, accept its conditions

Trump achieved none of his goals in war with Iran and suffered numerous economic, political woes, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi emphasized.

IRGC Spokesman General Mohebbi urged US President Donald Trump to learn from his war experiences and accept Iran’s terms and conditions.

Earlier, he had said that Zionist regime, not the American people, is the first priority for the US government.

Turning to the heavy budget spent by the US on its military, the spokesman underlined, “US military doesn’t have ability to fight countries with 10% of Pentagon’s military budget.”

Israeli regime, not American people, is a priority for the US government, General Mohebbi emphasized.

Trump promised Americans that America would come first but today Israel come first for US, he added.

MNA