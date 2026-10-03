  1. Politics
Oct 3, 2026, 3:12 PM

IRGC spox:

Trump must learn lessons from Iran war, accept its conditions

Trump must learn lessons from Iran war, accept its conditions

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – A Spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued stark warning to US President Trump, noting that Trump must learn lessons from war with Iran and accept Tehran's terms and conditions.

Trump achieved none of his goals in war with Iran and suffered numerous economic, political woes, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi emphasized.

IRGC Spokesman General Mohebbi urged US President Donald Trump to learn from his war experiences and accept Iran’s terms and conditions.

Earlier, he had said that Zionist regime, not the American people, is the first priority for the US government.

Turning to the heavy budget spent by the US on its military, the spokesman underlined, “US military doesn’t have ability to fight countries with 10% of Pentagon’s military budget.”

Israeli regime, not American people, is a priority for the US government, General Mohebbi emphasized.  

Trump promised Americans that America would come first but today Israel come first for US, he added.

MNA

News ID 248272
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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