  1. Politics
Oct 3, 2026, 12:36 PM

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss ties, latest reg. developments

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss ties, latest reg. developments

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties, latest regional and international developments.

During the phone call, Azeri top diplomat expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the Iranian foreign minister over the loss of his sister, praying to God Almighty to grant the deceased mercy and forgiveness and to give Araghchi and his family patience and strength in bearing the irreparable loss.

Iran’s top diplomat, for his part, thanked Azerbaijan foreign minister for his condolences and expression of sympathy, appreciating his kindness and attention during the difficult circumstances.

MA/ 6966154

News ID 248266
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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