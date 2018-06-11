Iran crowned at 2018 world Karate 1 Premier League

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – On the last day of the 2018 world Karate 1 Premier League, the Iranian karate practitioners collected three gold medals to win the first place with 12 medals.

On the third and last day of the 2018 world Karate 1 Premier League which was held in Istanbul, Turkey the Iranian representatives added 3 gold medals to the number of their medals to clinch the title.

The Iranian karate practitioners collected 3 gold, 2 silver, and 7 bronze medals altogether.

For Iran, Amir Mahdizadeh, Mehdi Khodabakhsh and Saleh Abazari grabbed the three gold medals, and Seyyed Ali Karimi and Bahman Asgari collected two silver medals. At the same time, Taravat Khaksar, Saman Heidari, Amirreza Mirzaee, and Zabihollah Pourshib along with Iranian Kumite team won seven bronze medals.

Japan stood on the second place with two gold, three silver and five bronze medals, and the host country Turkey with two gold, two silver and one bronze got the third place. Italy won two golds, one silver and one bronze and Taiwan with one gold and one silver and Ukraine with a gold and one bronze stood on the fourth to the sixth places respectively.

