Iran ready for a long-term partnership with EAEU: VP

In a message to the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's Intergovernmental Council, read by Iran’s ambassador to Belarus late on Friday attended by prime ministers and high-ranking officials of the EAEU, Aref emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to play an active role alongside the Union's member states.

Iran is ready to participate as an active, reliable, and long-term partner in expanding economic and regional cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, the first vice president underlined.

Pointing to the growing link between political and economic security, Aref emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes in genuine multilateralism, mutual respect, and the equal rights of nations, and regards the Eurasian Economic Union as a key platform for expanding regional cooperation.

While expressing appreciation to the friendly government and people of the Republic of Belarus, particularly the country's prime minister for hosting in organizing the meeting, the vice president regarded the Islamic Republic of Iran’s participation among Eurasian nations as a valuable opportunity to discuss current developments and drawing the future roadmap of cooperation among the Union's member states.

Condemning the military aggression by the United States and Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he described these actions as a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law, the UN Charter, and the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of independent states.

Pointing to the damage inflicted upon civilian facilities and the defenseless Iranian people, including a children's school in Minab Elementary School, he emphasized the necessity of respecting the principles and rules of the international law.

Stressing that opposition to unilateralism does not mean to defending any specific country, Aref stated that opposition to unilateralism is, in fact, a defense of state sovereignty, free trade, economic independence, and the right of nations to choose their own development paths and partners.

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