Iran to use technological surprises against enemy in future

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Major General Mostafa Izadi said in comments published on Friday that, "The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have made significant strides on the field, and in the air, air defense, and naval fields."

He added: "The Armed Forces utilize a variety of technologies; some have already been employed on the battlefield, while others are slated for future use."

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