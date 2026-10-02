  1. Technology
Oct 2, 2026, 8:39 PM

IRGC general:

Iran to use technological surprises against enemy in future

Iran to use technological surprises against enemy in future

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Deputy to the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC says that the Iranian armed forces will employ new "technological surprises" against the enemy in case new agggression.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Major General Mostafa Izadi said in comments published on Friday that, "The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have made significant strides on the field, and in the air, air defense, and naval fields."

He added: "The Armed Forces utilize a variety of technologies; some have already been employed on the battlefield, while others are slated for future use."

MNA/FNA1790944092330401930

News ID 248255

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