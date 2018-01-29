Iranian karate fighters bag 2 golds, 5 bronzes at Paris tourney

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Iran men’s national Karate team finished Karate 1- Premier League Paris 2018 with 2 gold and 5 bronze medals.

On Sunday January 28, Zabihollah Poursheib at +84 kg fought against his Egyptian rival Ahmad Elmasry in the final match and took the gold medal.

Also at the same category earlier in the day another Iranian karate practitioner Sajjad Ganjzadeh won his contest 3-1 against Mehdi Filai from France and grabbed Iran’s second gold medal.

Other Iranian karate practitioners Taravat Khaksar, Bahman Asgari ,Hamoon Derafshipour, and Saleh Abazari brought Iran 4 bronze medals each, while the Iran men’s national kata team comprised of Abolfazl Shahrjerdi, Milad Delokhoun and Ali Zand took another bronze medal.

The first edition of Karate 1 - Premier League Paris 2018 started in France on January 26, and ended on January 28, 2018. Dozens of male and female karate practitioners from 81 countries took part in the tournament in SADE PIERRE DE COUBERTIN in Paris.

