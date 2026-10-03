Russia dismisses US’s call for Iran to abandon nuke program

In a post on X on Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov slammed the US for relying on “wrong assumptions” about nuclear non-proliferation.

“Iran is not obliged to abandon its nuclear program. It is Iran’s inalienable right,” Ulyanov said.

“Unfortunately, the position of the Republican administration is based on wrong assumptions of non-proliferation norms and the IAEA activities,” he added.

Ulyanov was responding to US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who claimed that Iran had “broken the rules” and was enriching uranium to 60 percent with “no credible civilian purpose.”

Iran has maintained a consistent position regarding its peaceful nuclear program since the unprovoked US-Israeli wars of aggression in June 2025 and early 2026.

In both wars, the aggressors targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, in flagrant violation of international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Following the first US-Israeli war of aggression, which began amid indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, the Iranian Parliament unanimously passed legislation in June 2025 requiring the government to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA.

Under the law, IAEA inspectors will not be permitted to enter Iran unless the security of Iranian nuclear facilities and peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed, subject to the approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

MNA