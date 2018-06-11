Rouhani to coach Uzbekistan's national karate team

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Former Iranian national karate team coach Hossein Rouhani has signed a contract with the Uzbek officials to lead the central Asian country’s national karate team.

The Iranian instructor has reportedly reached an agreement with the Uzbek officials on the sidelines of the 2018 world Karate 1 Premier League competitions which was held in Turkey’s Istanbul on June 8-10.

The Karate 1 Premier League attracted 607 karate practitioners from 43 different countries. The Iranian karate practitioners put on a great performance and won the title with 12 medals in both men and women’s Kumite and individual matches.

It has been reported that Rouhani had been negotiating with Uzbekistan karate officials since last year.

He is expected to leave for Uzbekistan to lead their national team when he returns to Tehran from Turkey.

KI/4317694