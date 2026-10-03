Iran’s Araghchi, Pakistan’s Sharif hold phone call

During the phone call, Sharif expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the Iranian foreign minister over the loss of his sister, praying to God Almighty to grant the deceased mercy and forgiveness and to give Araghchi and his family patience and strength in bearing the irreparable loss.

Iran’s top diplomat, for his part, thanked the Pakistani prime minister for his condolences and expression of sympathy, appreciating his kindness and attention during the difficult circumstances.

MNA