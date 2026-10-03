  1. Politics
Oct 3, 2026, 10:36 AM

Iran’s Araghchi, Pakistan’s Sharif hold phone call

Iran’s Araghchi, Pakistan’s Sharif hold phone call

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi late on Friday to express his condolences over the death of Araghchi’s sister.

During the phone call, Sharif expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the Iranian foreign minister over the loss of his sister, praying to God Almighty to grant the deceased mercy and forgiveness and to give Araghchi and his family patience and strength in bearing the irreparable loss.

Iran’s top diplomat, for his part, thanked the Pakistani prime minister for his condolences and expression of sympathy, appreciating his kindness and attention during the difficult circumstances.

MNA

News ID 248262

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