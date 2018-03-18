Iran finishes Karate 1-Premier League with 3 silver medals

Three silver medals were brought home by Hamid Abbasali, Bahman Asgari and an Iranian team Kumite.
In the +68km, Hamid Abbasali lost to a Japanese karate practitioner in the final match and took a silver medal.
Also in the 75kg final, another Iranian karateka Bahman Asgari lost to another Japanese practitioner 4-2 to take another silver for Iran.
In the men's team Kumite, the Iranian team comprised of Amir Bahador Taddaion, Roozbeh Roshani and Soheil Sajjadifar lost to Italy 5-0 and took the third silver medal for the Iranian team.
The Karate 1-Premier League was held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on March 16-18 and attracted 683 karate practitioners from 74 countries.
