Iran finishes Karate 1-Premier League with 3 silver medals

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iranian karatekas won 3 silver medals in both individual kata and team Kumite on the last day of the Karate 1-Premier League in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Three silver medals were brought home by Hamid Abbasali, Bahman Asgari and an Iranian team Kumite.

In the +68km, Hamid Abbasali lost to a Japanese karate practitioner in the final match and took a silver medal.

Also in the 75kg final, another Iranian karateka Bahman Asgari lost to another Japanese practitioner 4-2 to take another silver for Iran.

In the men's team Kumite, the Iranian team comprised of Amir Bahador Taddaion, Roozbeh Roshani and Soheil Sajjadifar lost to Italy 5-0 and took the third silver medal for the Iranian team.

The Karate 1-Premier League was held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on March 16-18 and attracted 683 karate practitioners from 74 countries.

KI/4254864