Iran Intel. Min. dismantles 4 sabotage networks, 31 arrested

In a statement on Saturday, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced that members of four organized networks, comprising 31 mercenaries of the American-Zionist enemy in Sirjan County were identified and arrested following public reports and intelligence monitoring by the intelligence forces of the ministry at the General Department of Intelligence of Kerman province.

These American-Zionist enemy mercenaries were organized into networks bearing names appealing to adolescents and young adults, and they operated with defined roles and specific plans for actively participating in nationwide calls to action.

Also, members of these mercenary networks were preparing to incite unrest and engage in street sabotage by manufacturing large numbers of Molotov cocktails and constructing tools to destroy city surveillance cameras.

During the unrest in Tehran in January, these enemy mercenaries had also carried out widespread acts of savagery and destruction, including torching the governor's office; vandalizing banks, government agencies, and public and private property; destroying urban surveillance cameras and buildings; and attacking police headquarters in an attempt to seize weapons.

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