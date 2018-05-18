Iran finishes runner up in world military freestyle wrestling c'ship

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iran’s freestyle wrestling team stood at the second place in 33rd World Military Freestyle Wrestling Championship held in Russian capital Moscow on Friday.

The Iranian wrestling team in this edition of the competition bagged two, three and one gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

Mehran Rezazadeh and Yadollah Mohebbi of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 57- and 125 kg categories won gold medals respectively while Hamed Rashidi in 61-kg category won silver medal.

In addition, Bahman Teimouri and Amir Mohammadi of Iran won silver medal in 79- and 79 kg categories respectively.

Iran's team with 163 points took the second place after the host country, Russia that got 225 points.

The wrestling championships in both freestyle and Greco-Roman categories are underway from May 14-20.

Kazakhstan, Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mongolia ranked from third to fifth in this round of competition after the Islamic Republic of Iran.

