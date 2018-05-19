Iran claims 1 gold, 1 bronze in military Greco-Roman wrestling c'ship

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team won one gold and one bronze medal in 33rd World Military Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship held in Moscow.

The world military wrestling championship in both freestyle and Greco-Roman has kicked off on May 14 and will continue to May 20.

Mohammad Nourbakhsh, in 63kg, snatched the gold medal for Iran.

Also Shirzad Beheshti claimed the bronze medal in 60kg.

Arman Alizadeh have won the ticket to the final match of 87kg which is going to be held tonight.

Also, Mehdi Mohammad Zadeh in 82kg, Ali-Akbar Heidari in 97kg and Benhnam Mahdi-Zadeh in 130kg have a change to fight for bronze medal.

MAH/4300320