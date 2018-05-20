Iran finishes runner-up at military Greco-Roman wrestling c'ship

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Grabbing one gold, one silver and 3 bronze medals, Iran’s wrestling team stood at the second place of World Military Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship.

Mohammad Nourbakhsh won the only gold medal for Iran in 63kg.

Arman Alizadeh at 87kg lost the final match to a Russian wrestler and grabbed the silver medal.

Shirzad Beheshti in 60kg, Ali-Akbar Heidari in 97kg and Benham Mehdi-Zadeh in 130kg were the bronze winners of Iran in this competition.

Gaining 132 points, Iran took the second place after the host country, Russia that attained 209 points.

Iran’s freestyle team had also finished runner-up in the competition.

Considering the overall points of freestyle, Greco-Roman and women wrestling, Iran stood at the third rank.

The world military wrestling championship in both freestyle and Greco-Roman was held in Moscow, May 14 to 20.

