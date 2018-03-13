Iran officially withdraws from 2018 Wrestling World Cup

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Following UWW’s decision to deny Ahvaz to host the 2018 Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup, Iran has officially opted out of the 2018 Freestyle World Cup in Iowa City, US.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has agreed to Iran’s request for withdrawing from the 2018 Wrestling World Cup in US due to the UWW's decison to deny the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz to host the 2018 Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup because of conflicting schedules.

The UWW had requested Iran to reschedule the Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup from Spring to Autumn, otherwise the country would not be able to host the event.

Iran had noted that its timetable for holding and participating at various competitions at different national and international levels was fixed and cannot be revised to meet the UWW’s request.

Accordingly, Iran withdraw from the US world cup in order to hold the first and second round of national competitions for participation at 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and the world competitions in Hungary.

The 2018 Wrestling World Cup will be held on April 7-8, in Iowa City, US.

