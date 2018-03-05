Iran ranks 2nd in 2018 Asian Freestyle Championships

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestling team has finished the second in 2018 Asian Freestyle Championships in Kyrgyzstan with winning 3 gold, a silver and 2 bronze medals.

Three Iranian freestyle wrestlers Ezatollah Abbas Akbari, Hassan Yazdani and Mohammad Javad Ebrahimi snatched 3 golds medals each in the weights of 79, 86 and 92 kg respectively and Mojtaba Goleji won a silver medal at 97 kg for the Iranian squad. Meanwhile, other freestyle wrestlers Mustafa Hussein Khani and Amin Taheri brought home 2 bronze medals at 74 and 125 kg categories to help the Iranian team claim the second place in the championships with 157 points.

The Uzbekistan wrestling team was crowned with 178 points and Kazakhstan ranked third with 146 points.

The 2018 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships started on February 27, and finished on March 4, 2018.

KI/4243376