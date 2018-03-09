Iranian freestyle wrestler takes over No. 1 in world rankings

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – According to the the website of United World Wrestling (UWW), Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani Charati has taken over top ranking in the 2018 world freestyle wrestling.

According to the UWW’s report on Thursday “Olympic champion Hassan Yazdani Charati (IRI), fresh off winning a gold medal at the Asian Championships in Bishkek, takes over the No.1 ranking at 86kg in freestyle.”

The same report went on to say “Mongolia has four No.1-ranked wrestlers in freestyle, which is more than any other nation.”

Other top-ranked wrestlers in freestyle include “Abbos Abbos Rakhmonov (UZB) at 61kg, Daulet Niyazbekov (KAZ) at 65kg, Ogbonna John (NGR) at 70kg, Rashid Kurbanov (UZB) at 79kg and Magomed Ibragimov (UZB),” the UWW’s report added.

