‘Bystander’ goes to Morocco’s FUICLA filmfest.  

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Bystander’ directed by Sheyda Kashi will vie for top prizes at the 2nd International University Festival Cine-literature of Agadir (FUICLA) in Morocco.

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he was an active revolutionary.

The 8-minute animation had previously received two awards for the best animated short films at the 3rd Cinemaway Film Festival in Ukraine and Sobytie Film Festival in Russia. It also grabbed the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.

The 2nd edition of the International University Festival Cine-literature of Agadir (FUICLA) will be held on 10-12 May, 2018, in the city of Agadir in Morocco.

According to the festival’s website, a competition will be organized to reward the best films based on literature produced by the winners of cinema and audiovisual schools.

MS/4261944