Australia to host Iran's ‘Bystander’

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Bystander’ directed by Sheyda Kashi will vie at SAGA: Adelaide International Women's Film Festival in Australia.

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he was an active revolutionary.

The 8-minute animation had previously received two awards for the best animated short films at the 3rd Cinemaway Film Festival in Ukraine and Sobytie Film Festival in Russia. It also grabbed the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.

SAGA is a new festival launched to protect Female filmmakers; the festival will take place from June 1-3, 2018 in Australia.

