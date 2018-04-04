'Weavers of Imagination' wins grand prix at Portugal’s RIOS

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian documentary 'Weavers of Imagination' directed by Mohammad Sadegh Jafari has won the grand prix at the 4th International Documentary Film Festival and Transmedia (RIOS) in Portugal.

The Iranian documentary has won the grand prix at the Portuguese festival, competing with 24 other titles from Spain, Portugal, Australia, UK, Peru, Egypt, Argentina, France, Brazil, Poland and Russia.

'Weavers of Imagination' recounts the life of a number of visually-impaired people who weave rugs together and how the simple fact of working together fills them with a great sense of happiness.

The fourth edition of the event was held on 21 to 24 March in Vila Rea, Portugal.

Jafari’s production was picked as best documentary film at the Lifft India Awards in India. It also grabbed the best foreign language doc. film award in 2017 Cardiff International Film Festival in Wales.

MS/4262753