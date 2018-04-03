‘Alphabet’ to vie at Austria’s Festival of Nations

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Alphabet’ directed by Kianoush Abedi has been accepted into the screening program of the 46th edition of Festival of Nations in Austria.

Over 100 short films from across the world will be screened in the six-day event from 18-24 May, 2018.

The 6-minute animated piece ‘Alphabet’, directed by Kianoush Abedi, narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

The animation has recently snatched two awards at the 5th Speechless Film Festival in US and the 5th Festival Sayulita in Mexico.

