Six Iranian animations to vie at Brazil’s Anima Mundi 2018

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – The Brazilian video and film festival Anima Mundi will screen six Iranian animated pieces in the competition section of its 26th edition.

The Iranian animated pieces that have made it into the main competition section of the 26th Anima Mundi film festival include: ‘Nobody’ by Elham Toroghi, ‘Polychrome’ by Negareh Halimi, ‘Mr. Deer’ by Mojtaba Mousavi, ‘The Train’ by Javad Matouri, ‘Pet Man’ by Marzieh Abrarpaydar, and ‘Roobi and Chickens’ by Babak Nekooei and Behnood Nekooei.

Some of the selected animations have already made it into various international film festivals and bagged prizes, including the best animation award from the Sao Paulo Times Film Festival for ‘Pet Man’, or the Special Jury Award for ‘Nobody’ at the 11th International Animation Festival Animanima of Serbia.

The International Animation Festival of Brazil, Anima Mundi, happens every year in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. During its 25 years it has screened more than 11 thousand films from 70 different countries for an audience of 1 million and 500 thousand people.

