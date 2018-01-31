Iranian animated ‘Bystander’ awarded in Canada

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian short animated film ‘Bystander’ directed by Sheyda Kashi has won the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival.

The 8-minute animation had previously received two awards for the best animated short films at the 3rd Cinemaway Film Festival in Ukraine and Sobytie Film Festival in Russia.

The Canadian festival will be held in Calgary Canada on April 11-14, 2018 but the winners have been announced earlier so that they can be present in Canada on time to take part in the event.

The Canadian festival features films that are about disability and/or films on any subject that were produced, directed and/or written by people with disabilities.

