Pres. Rouhani greets Russian Pres. Putin’s re-election

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhasni sent greetings on Monday to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin who won back his office in the Kremlin in a landslide victory on Sunday.

In addition to offering congratulations, President Rouhani has voiced hope for expansion of bilateral ties as he reassured that Tehran is resolutely determined to develop ties with the Russian Federation.

Here comes the full text of his message:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin

President of the Russian Federation

The admirable holding of presidential election in Russia and your Excellency’s landslide victory in the election was good news. Expressing my sincerest congratulations on this occasion, I am confident that in your Excellency’s new term of office, relations between the two countries will develop.

I hereby express my satisfaction at the progress of the two countries' relations in recent years, and announce the willingness and readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to promote significant cooperation with the Russian Federation as much as possible in bilateral, regional and international fields.

I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency's health and success and the people of the Russian Federation's prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic