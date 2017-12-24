Pres. Rouhani felicitates Pope, world leaders on Christmas, New Year

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani forwarded a message of congratulations to the leaders of Christian countries and Pope Francis of Vatican, offering greetings on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent separate massages to the world leaders of Christian countries and Pope Francis of Vatican extending his congratulations on Christmas (the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ) and the new Gregorian calendar year (of 2018).

“I offer my congratulations, with utmost pleasure, on the happy birth anniversary of the prophet of mercy and bliss Jesus Christ and on the advent of the new Gregorian calendar year of 2018 to your highness and all the followers of that prophet of peace and friendship all across the world,” reads the opening of President Rouhani’s message.

“I hope that in the New Year, under the auspices of divine teachings of the prophets and following the benevolent behavior of them, we witness the eradication of all devilry, discrimination, and poverty for all walks of human race,” says the Iranian president in his message.

“In the world of today which is entangled with moral anomalies, injustice, pain, and suffering, the main responsibility of statesmen, scientists, and religious intellectuals is to act unanimously, hand-in-hand, to create a world full of beauty, peace, serenity, moderation, with violence, and without extremism to leave a lasting legacy for the posterities,” reads the message.

“In addition to wishing a happy and prosperous year, I pray the God almighty for your highness’s health and pride and prosperity for all,” Mr. Rouhani concludes his message.

