Rouhani congratulates Tunisia on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a message to his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi congratulating Tunisia on the anniversary of its Independence Day.

After congratulating the people and government of the Republic of Tunisia, Hassan Rouhani hoped that in light of the will of the two countries' high officials, the two countries will further develop their bilateral relations and cooperation based on mutual interest.

The process of Tunisian Independence occurred from 1952 to 1956 between France and a separatist movement led by Habib Bourguiba. Tunisia achieved its independence from the European colonial power on March 20, 1956.

