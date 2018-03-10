Rouhani offers condolences over Russia's An-26 cargo plane crash

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:
In the name of God
Dear Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,
President of the Russian Federation,
The crash of the Russian Federation's Antonov 26 cargo plane, which left a number of your fellow Russians dead, caused great grief and sorrow.
I hereby express my condolences and sympathy with the family of the victims, and wish patience for their bereaved families, as well as health and success for you Excellency.
Hassan Rouhani
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
An Antonov-26 Russian transport plane crashed while it was landing at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase in Syria, killing all the 32 people on board on Tuesday.
KI/President.ir
Comment