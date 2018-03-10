Rouhani offers condolences over Russia's An-26 cargo plane crash

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Rouhani has expressed condolences over the crash of Russia's Antonov 26 cargo plane that left a number of Russian citizens dead.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the name of God

Dear Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,

President of the Russian Federation,

The crash of the Russian Federation's Antonov 26 cargo plane, which left a number of your fellow Russians dead, caused great grief and sorrow.

I hereby express my condolences and sympathy with the family of the victims, and wish patience for their bereaved families, as well as health and success for you Excellency.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

An Antonov-26 Russian transport plane crashed while it was landing at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase in Syria, killing all the 32 people on board on Tuesday.

KI/President.ir