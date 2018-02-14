Rouhani expresses condolences to Russia over plane crash

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday issued a message of condolence regarding the deaths of 71 people who were on board a passenger plane that crashed near Moscow.

Iran is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703. We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia,” Rouhani said in a message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Rouhani also wished health and success for President Putin and glory for the Russian people and government.

A Russian Antonov-148 aircraft carrying 65 passengers and 6 crew members crashed Sunday in the Moscow region minutes after taking off from Domodedovo Airport, killing everyone on board. Three children, ages 5, 13 and 17, were reportedly among the passengers on board. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

