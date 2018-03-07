Iran after strengthening ties with Iraq

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Upon his arrival in Iraqi capital Baghdad, Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri told reporters he has traveled to Iraq to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

The first vice president told reporters that he had come to Baghdad at the invitation of Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi to discuss ways to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Jahangiri hailed Iraq’s victory over terrorism, adding “after victory over terrorism, Iraq is now a stable country and ready for investment and economic activities.”

Jahangiri hoped that the visit would help to develop relations in all fields between the two countries and to remove obstacles ahead.

On the three-day visit, the first vice president is accompanied by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Shariatmadari and Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mahmoud Hojjati.

The first vice president is scheduled to meet with Iraqi high-ranking officials including the prime minister, the president as well as speaker of the parliament.

Signing a comprehensive memorandum of cooperation comprised of 10 articles is on the agenda of the Iranian delegation.

Jahangiri is also scheduled to go on pilgrimage to holy cities of Kadhimiya, Karbala and Najaf on the third day of their visit.

