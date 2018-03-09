VP returns home from three-day visit to Iraq

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Jahangiri has returned to capital Tehran following a three-day visit to Iraq and meeting with high-ranking Iraqi officials.

Leading a high-ranking delegation including Iran’s ministers of foreign affairs, agriculture and industry, Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Iranian vice president met with high ranking Iraqi officials including, the president, the prime minister, the vice president as well as the parliament speaker and some other political figures.

Going on a pilgrimage to holy cities of Kadhimiya, Karbala and Najaf on the last day of their visit was on the agenda of the Iranian delegation.

KI/4247242