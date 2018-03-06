Iran, Iraq economic coop. roadmap to be outlined

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Referring to the imminent visit of First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri to neighboring Iraq, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari pointed said, “it is hoped that upcoming visit of the first vice president will outline economic cooperation roadmap between the two countries.”

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Shariatmadari and his accompanying delegation on Monday met and held talks with Iraqi minister of housing and urban development in order to boost mutual cooperation in relevant issues.

Solving banking problems between the two countries is one of the important factors which can help enhance economic cooperation, he said, adding, “banking problems between Iran and Iraq will be settled one credit lines are launched.”

Shariatmadari emphasized the necessity of defining a suitable roadmap for launching economic activities between the two countries and put the current trade volume exchanged (nonoil products) between Iran and Iraq at $6 billion.

To materialize objectives of economic development between the two countries, bilateral ties should be expanded from simple trade ties to more complicated relations in the technical and engineering fields in particular, Shariatmadari maintained.

In conclusion, Iranian Ministry of Trade Shariatmadari proposed setting up a joint committee especially in the technical and engineering field in order to develop bilateral ties.

