Iran, Iraq should push for over $7bn in trade

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – First Vice-President Jahangiri in a meeting with Iraqi president stressed that the two countries need to expand their economic transactions to reach over $7 billion.

Following his Wed. meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad, Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri held talks with Iraqi President Fuad Masum on Thursday, during which the two sides called for further expansion of bilateral ties.

Jahangiri noted Iran’s support to Iraq in the fight against ISIL terrorists, adding that the Islamic Republic will continue its support and assistance to Iraqi nation and government for the country’s reconstruction. He stressed that Tehran considers Baghdad’s security and prosperity as its own.

“Iran-Iraq relations are at the highest level and can serve as a successful model for the entire region,” Jahangiri said. “We welcome cooperation with all regional countries and believe that all Muslim countries in the region can settle their differences and issues through holding dialogs.”

Iraqi president, for his part, thanked Iran for its support in the fight against ISIL and other terrorist groups, saying “today, we need Iran’s support and cooperation in reconstruction of our country.”

He further noted the ample opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries, adding “Iraq welcomes the Islamic Republic’s investment in its economic projects, and invites the country’s private sector to have a more active participation in these projects.”

