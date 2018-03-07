Iranian VP to depart for Baghdad today

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Leading a political and economic delegation, Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri will leave Tehran for Baghdad on Wednesday to meet and consult with Iraqi high-ranking officials.

On his visit, Jahangiri will consult with a number of prominent Iraqi officials on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Prior to Jahangiri’s departure, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari traveled to Baghdad to prepare the ground for the first vice president’s trip.

The relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq have been expanding over the last decade and have gained momentum over the past year. Since 2017, the two countries’ high-ranking officials, including the prime minister, president and speaker of the parliament, foreign minister and other Iraqi officials have visited Tehran. In return, different Iranian high-ranking officials including the head of the Expediency Council, the senior adviser to Iran’s Leader and various ministers have visited Iraq. These visits have promoted the level of relations between the two countries in various fields, particularly the economic one.

KI/IRN82854248