Iraq seeks Iran’s help to reconstruct Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Deputy speaker of Iraqi parliament calls for Iran’s help in reconstructing his war-torn country, praising Iran’s role in regaining its sovereignty.

In an interview with Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Tuesday, Humam Hamoudi said that Iran has always been of a great help to Iraq and it helped Iraq to liberate many areas from ISIL, calling for Iran’s participation in war-torn country’s reconstruction in post-ISIL era.

Iraqi deputy parliament speaker said that nobody can deny Iran’s role in defeating ISIL, praising Iran for standing against the Zionist regime.

He went on to congratulate Iran on the 39th anniversary of its Islamic revolution.

Hamoudi, who is representing the United Iraq Alliance (UIA) in Iraqi parliament, was one of the many Iraqi politicians that attended a ceremony at Iran's embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution on Sunday.

