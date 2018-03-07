Jahangiri arrives in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri and his accompanying high-ranking delegation have started a three-day visit to Iraq.

The first vice president is scheduled to meet with Iraqi high-ranking officials including the prime minister, the president as well as speaker of the parliament.

On the three-day visit, Jahangiri is accompanied by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Shariatmadari and Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mahmoud Hojjati.

Signing a comprehensive memorandum of cooperation comprised of 10 articles is on the agenda of the Iranian delegation.

Jahangiri is also scheduled to go on a pilgrimage to holy cities of Kadhimiya, Karbala and Najaf on the third day of his visit.

