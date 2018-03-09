Iraqi parl. speaker hails Iran’s role in fight against terrorism

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – In a meeting with Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri in Baghdad on Thursday, Salim al-Jabouri said Iraq will never forget Iran’s support in the fight against terrorism.

In the meeting, Iraqi parliament speaker stated that “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood alongside Iraq and the victories would not have been achieved without Iran’s help.”

He welcomed Iran’s first vice president’s visit to Iraq as a positive step in strengthening future bilateral relations, saying “we need to improve the economic conditions of the country in order to reach stability, and for reaching economic growth we need cooperation with all countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Al-Jabouri put stress on unity as the most important factor in overcoming Iraq’s problems, saying “the most important factor of the Iraqi government and nation’s success in the face of the problems of terrorism, extremism and the division is unity and integrity.”

Iraqi parliament speaker went on to say “Iraq’s doors are open for interaction and economic cooperation with Iran. We need Iran's presence and investment in order to rebuild the destroyed parts of the country.”

He also described good relations between the two countries’ parliaments as an important factor in the development of bilateral relations, saying that Iran-Iraq relations are not based on individuals and governments but on the interests of both nations and two countries.

Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri and his accompanying high-ranking delegation started a three-day visit to Iraq on Wednesday.

On the visit, Jahangiri is accompanied by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Shariatmadari and Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mahmoud Hojjati.

