Iraq's deputy speaker hails Iranian higher education

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Humam al-Hamoudi says Iran has a lot of experience in various fields, adding that Iran’s higher education is the best model for Iraq and other countries.

Deputy speaker of Iraqi parliament said on Wednesday that Iran has a lot of experience in all kinds of fields and is ready to cooperate with Iraq in the academic field.

Mr. Hamoudi expressed his happiness with the high level of Iraqi students’ presence in Iranian universities, pointing out that 250,000 engineering students graduate in Islamic Republic of Iran annually.

Deputy speaker of Iraqi parliament hoped that the Iraqi nation can reach the achievements obtained by the Iranians.

Mr. Hamoudi praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for being so powerful, saying “despite the economic warfare against Iran, it has been able to continue to develop using all capacities,” adding that the Iraqi people will follow Iran’s path.

According to the available statistics, more than 13,000 foreign students are studying at universities across Iran, 3,000 of whom are Iraqis.

